Manchester United Make Contract Proposal To Barcelona's Ronald Araujo

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly made a contractual proposal to Barcelona player Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan's contract will be up at the Camp Nou in 2023, and talks have been ongoing about a contract extension to keep him at the Catalan club, without success so far.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A few days ago, reports in Spain suggested that a number of clubs are attentive to his situation at Barcelona, Manchester United in particular.

And now, a new report has emerged which states that a number of clubs have made proposals to the defender, and Manchester United's name has been included in it.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, the Manchester-based club have made a contractual proposal of €8million per year to Araujo.

Arsenal, too, have made a proposal to the defender worth €6million per year, which is less than what United have offered.

Now it remains to be seen whether the player extends his stay at Barcelona or leaves the club in the summer.

