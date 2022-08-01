Report: Manchester United Make Enquiry For Bristol City’s Alex Scott

Manchester United are looking to add to their squad this summer and are now said to be making an enquiry for the highly rated Bristol City youngster, Alex Scott.

Scott is a young talent playing at the Championship club and despite being 18, the midfielder played 38 games in the Championship alone laat season.

The Englishman is able to play a number of positions across the midfield area’s by being able to play as a right sided midfielder, as well as an attacking midfielder through the middle.

Scott in the 21/22 campaign scored four goals and two assists as well as picking up 12 yellow cards during the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The news has arisen from Twitter outlet, The United Stand. The United Stand have reported the news about Scott as an exclusive on their news website.

The exclusibe report stated; “Manchester United have made an enquiry with Bristol City over the availability of promising midfielder Alex Scott.”

The report from The United Stand then went on to say; “United are keen to bring Scott to Old Trafford and have informed the Robins that any potential deal would include the option to keep the player on loan this season in order to attain more first team experience.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon