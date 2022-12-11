Manchester United Make Huge Offer For Talented Centre Back

Manchester United could be signing one of the most talented centre backs in Europe according to a new report. According to a report, United have offered a huge sum of cash in an attempt to sign a Croatian centre back.

Croatia are performing well on the world stage and have reached the semi final for the second consecutive tournament in a row. One of their centre backs in particular has been performing to a great standard.

Josko Gvardiol has been subject to interest from a number of Europe’s elite clubs. The defender was eyed up by Chelsea in the summer transfer window with the Premier League side keen to sign the player.

However, in recent weeks, United have been linked with a move for the player and a new report suggests they have even bid for the centre back. United are short on funds in January and may now even not sign Cody Gakpo in the winter window.

According to a new report from Sebastien Denis, United are one of three clubs who have made an offer for the centre back. The report states that;

“3 clubs have already drawn a first offer for Joško Gvardiol, Man City offer 100M € + bonuses.”

“Man United offer 95M€. Chelsea offer 90M€. Bayern interest. Gvardiol has a preference for PL.”

