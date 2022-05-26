Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Make Initial Contact Over a Transfer for Nordi Mukiele

Manchester United have reportedly made initial contact over a potential move for RB Leipzig right back Nordi Mukiele according to a report. 

United have been linked to Mukiele in recent months as the Red Devils could potentially be set to let go of Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. 

Mukiele was named as a target when Ralf Rangnick was still acting as interim manager due to his links with the player when he spent time at the German club.

Erik Ten Hag will be looking to bolster his defence this summer with a number of names rumoured to be possibly leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Nordi Mukiele

United could be tempted to do the deal due to the low fee expected for the player due to his short contract length.

According to a new report from L’Equipe “Manchester United have made initial contacts over a potential transfer for Leipzig and French international right-back Nordi Mukiele — he is valued around £10-15 million.”

