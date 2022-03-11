Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Make Initial Enquiries About Signing Lyon Forward Moussa Dembele

Manchester United have reportedly made initial enquiries about signing forward Moussa Dembele from French club Lyon in the summer transfer window.

Moussa Dembele

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, the Old Trafford side are interested in a possible deal for the French forward, who is among a number of options in United's list of strikers for the summer. 

Dembele's current contract at Olympique Lyonnais expires in June 2023, although he is in no rush to leave the club. 

As per the report, he will 'put emphasis' on the overall project before joining any club. 

If he were to make a switch to the red half of Manchester this summer, the 25-year-old would only be viewed as a squad player and as a replacement for United's current forward Edinson Cavani, who is most likely to leave the Reds in the summer when his contract is up.

Moussa Dembele, the vice-captain of Lyon, has added nine goals to his tally in 22 games so far this season. The former Fulham player joined his current employers from Scottish Big Boys Celtic in 2018. 

He also had a loan spell at Atletico Madrid last season. Dembele has racked up a total of 54 goals in his 130 appearances for Lyon so far.

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon | 

Moussa Dembele
Transfers

Manchester United Make Initial Enquiries About Signing Lyon Forward Moussa Dembele

By Soumyajit Roy9 minutes ago
Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Could Possibly Leave' Chelsea Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace54 minutes ago
Joao Felix
News

Watch: Joao Felix Goal Gives Atletico Madrid the Lead Against Cadiz in La Liga

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Aguibou Camara
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked With Olympiacos Star Dubbed 'The Next Abedi Pele'

By James Ridge4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
News

Ralf Rangnick Expects Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to be Available for Game Against Tottenham Hotspur

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Premier League Midfield Star Youri Tielemans For Free

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Lewandowski
News

Report: Manchester United Interested in Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Manchester United Fear Poor Form and Dressing Room Issues are Damaging Potential Manager Search - With Cristiano Ronaldo Future Undecided

By Rhys James10 hours ago