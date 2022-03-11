Manchester United Make Initial Enquiries About Signing Lyon Forward Moussa Dembele

Manchester United have reportedly made initial enquiries about signing forward Moussa Dembele from French club Lyon in the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, the Old Trafford side are interested in a possible deal for the French forward, who is among a number of options in United's list of strikers for the summer.

Dembele's current contract at Olympique Lyonnais expires in June 2023, although he is in no rush to leave the club.

As per the report, he will 'put emphasis' on the overall project before joining any club.

If he were to make a switch to the red half of Manchester this summer, the 25-year-old would only be viewed as a squad player and as a replacement for United's current forward Edinson Cavani, who is most likely to leave the Reds in the summer when his contract is up.

Moussa Dembele, the vice-captain of Lyon, has added nine goals to his tally in 22 games so far this season. The former Fulham player joined his current employers from Scottish Big Boys Celtic in 2018.

He also had a loan spell at Atletico Madrid last season. Dembele has racked up a total of 54 goals in his 130 appearances for Lyon so far.

