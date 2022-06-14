Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Make Offer For Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have now reportedly made an offer to sign free agent Christian Eriksen this summer with former club Tottenham Hotspur also said to be interested according to a new report.

United are in the market for midfielder improvements this summer and while Frenkie De Jong remains a reported priority target this summer. 

Eriksen spent last season with newly promoted Brentford as he returned to regular football.

United have been admirers of Eriksen and see the midfielder as a replacement for the recently departed Juan Mata. 

eriksen

New manager Erik Ten Hag is familiar with Eriksen when the Danish international spent time training with his Ajax squad during his recovery. 

Eriksen is now 30 but proved last season that he still posses technical ability and could be a useful asset for United next season.

Ten Hag is said to be an admirer of Eriksen and United’s interest is genuine and they have now reportedly made an offer for the player. 

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic;

“Man Utd understood to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen & are among the clubs interested in signing him. 30yo Denmark playmaker a free agent after Brentford contract ended. Manchester United’s summer priority remains De Jong but other options too.”

