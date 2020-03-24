Stretford Paddock
United make Osimhen summer priority

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have identified who he wants to replace Romelu Lukaku with this summer, if recent reports coming out of France are to be believed.

Lukaku departed Manchester United for a club-record £74million after a 2018/19 season to forget, but the club failed to sign a replacement.

Therefore, the goalscoring burden has been firmly rested on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial this season, with Mason Greenwood also being relied on.

It seems like a striker target has now been recognised though.

According to Le10Sport, Osimhen is viewed as a priority signing ahead of next season as Solskjaer looks to finally replace the Belgium international.

The report claims United will face competition from Real Madrid though, even if Kylian Mbappe remains as Zinedine Zidane's preferred Karim Benzema replacement.

It's also said that the fee Lille demand for Osimhen could actually exceed the £72million Arsenal paid to sign Nicolas Pepe last summer.

Osimhen has interesting links with United through Odion Ighalo and was gifted a shirt from the loanee striker following the 1-1 draw at Club Brugge earlier this year.

The 21-year-old has previously explained how he wants to play alongside his fellow Nigerian at club level though, which could be very notable amongst the speculation.

He's been on fire for Lille this season, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions since joining for just €12million from Charleroi last summer.

The Ligue 1 club look set to make a major profit on the young goalscorer, who possesses height, pace and impeccable finishing.

