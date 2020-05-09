Stretford Paddock
United make Salisu enquiry in centre-back hunt

Alex Turk

The majority of transfer talk circling Manchester United as of late has surrounded attacking reinforcements, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems intent of strengthening his defence further.

New captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been Solskjaer's first-choice centre-back pairing this term, but other high-quality options are thin.

Eric Bailly two-year contract extension clause has been triggered and there remains to be high hopes for Axel Tuanzebe's growth in the first-team.

Phil Jones has made just two Premier League appearances all season though, whilst Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are out on loan but tipped to depart permanently.

According to ESPN, United are open to acquiring a new centre-back at the end of the season to bolster competition for Lindelof.

United are said to hold concerns over his on-and-off form this season, but the Swedish star won't be leaving soon, after signing a new long-term deal in September.

The report claims enquiries have been made about other defenders though, including Real Vallodolid's Mohammed Salisu.

Aged 21, Salisu has earnt rave reviews for his performances in Spain this season and is reportedly attached to an extremely enticing £10.4million release clause.

Interestingly, the 6ft 3 ace is represented by Juan Mata Sr., none other than the father of United's current no. 8.

Of course, that's not relevant, but Mata Sr. has already talked up the possibility of Salisu leaving Vallodolid in the summer and he may be painting Old Trafford as an ideal destination.

