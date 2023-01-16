Manchester United 'Make' Striker Decision, Work Already Being Done

A new report has today surfaced stating that Manchester United have decided on their desired striker signing for this summers transfer window. United have already been linked to plenty of forward men including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen.

A striker is of course one of, if not the top target for the transfer window at the end of the season. Erik Ten Hag wants to bring in a number nine but of course the striker market is limited, meaning a new buy will cost a heavy amount.

United like Osimhen and would like to sign the player however may be put off due to a possible price tag of around £120million or more. A price that high is one that United will try to avoid.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The UnitedMuppetiers are an online outlet that have gained credibility for the news they break from time to time. They have provided an update on the possible future striker addition in the summer.

According to their newest update, United have outlined Benfica's Goncalo Ramos as the intended striker target. They say that ground work is already underway and some talks have taken place already.

They had previously stated that Ramos has been outlined as the most viable option by United scouts and for work to be in progress Ten Hag must also admire the player. Ramos had a solid world cup for Portugal in Qatar.

Ramos would be a cheaper option than Osimhen and could very well be a player to keep an eye on ahead of the summer window.

