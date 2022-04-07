Manchester United Make ‘Substantial Funds Available’ for Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag will be backed by Manchester United's hierarchy in the upcoming transfer window. Substantial funds will be made available to spend on targets shortlisted by the club's recruitment team.

Manchester United are planning a summer overhaul for their new permanent manager by prioritizing a striker, two 'high-energy' midfielders, and a right-sided forward. A winger is said to be a 'less-pressing' issue to sort compared to other key positions.

Manchester United are closely observing Hary Kane and Declan Rice's situation despite acceptance that both targets would cost big amounts. John McGinn is also another player under Mancunian's radar.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Manchester United will allocate funding for soon-to-be manager Erik ten Hag this summer even if the Red Devils miss out on the UEFA Champions League spots this year. The club is planning to reinvest the money raised through sales as well.

The club will keep an open mind to ensure that unexpected opportunities arise in the market as the summer window starts. The situation at Chelsea is something that might come under scrutiny, such as the future of a player in the London-based club.

As per the Telegraph report, it is understood that Manchester United's recruitment advisory structure has already listed down a set of names with respect to their position for the new manager to choose from this summer.

Manager's input will be considered while finalizing the targets. Recommendations from the coaching staff will be taken seriously as it would help the team set up according to their style of play and game plan.

