Manchester United Makes Their Bid For French Forward Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is a target for Manchester United this upcoming transfer window, and they are serious about signing the Frenchman, so much that an official offer has been made to the young forward.

The 24-year-old has played a total of 29 games this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 11 assists so far, in all competitions.

The Vernon born has a contract with FC Barcelona until this June, and the Red Devils are very aware of that.

Dembele with FC Barcelona IMAGO / Just Pictures

Dembele turned down a new contract from the Cules earlier this year, with his current agreement set to expire at the end of this season.

Barca wanted the right winger to exit the club in early 2022 to avoid losing him on a free, the club bosses told him he would not have any play time if he didn't go.

According to Journalist Dario Montero (from El Chiringuito): The Old Trafford side have reportedly offered a contract between 10 to 15 million euros net per season to Ousmane Dembele.

It is known that Barcelona does not want to let the world cup winner go, and they must act quickly if they want to keep him.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon