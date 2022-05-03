Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Manchester United Makes Their Bid For French Forward Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona

Manchester United Makes Their Bid For French Forward Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ousmane Dembele is a target for Manchester United this upcoming transfer window, and they are serious about signing the Frenchman, so much that an official offer has been made to the young forward.

The 24-year-old has played a total of 29 games this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 11 assists so far, in all competitions.

The Vernon born has a contract with FC Barcelona until this June, and the Red Devils are very aware of that. 

Dembele

Dembele with FC Barcelona

Dembele turned down a new contract from the Cules earlier this year, with his current agreement set to expire at the end of this season.

Barca wanted the right winger to exit the club in early 2022 to avoid losing him on a free, the club bosses told him he would not have any play time if he didn't go.

According to Journalist Dario Montero (from El Chiringuito): The Old Trafford side have reportedly offered a contract between 10 to 15 million euros net per season to Ousmane Dembele.

It is known that Barcelona does not want to let the world cup winner go, and they must act quickly if they want to keep him.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

dembele
Transfers

Manchester United Makes Their Bid For French Forward Ousmane Dembele From Barcelona

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
News

Manchester United Possible 2022-2023 Home Kit Jersey Has Been Leaked

By Saul Escudero50 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is Staying at Manchester United: 'As Far As I Know'

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams Manchester United Over Farewell Decision

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Lautaro with Inter Milan
Transfers

Manchester United Linked To Argentina Forward Lautaro Martinez From Inter Milan

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
imago1011598322h
News

UEFA Plans to Scrap Coefficient Based Champions League Spots

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
imago1011737286h
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick’s Post Match Thoughts on an Impressive Win

By Alan Bince8 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford
Opinions

Manchester United Striker Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message To Fans On Instagram

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago