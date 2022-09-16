Manchester United Midfielder Could Leave In January

Manchester United will be looking to make additions in the transfer window in January.

However there could also be some potential departures in the window with one midfielder being tipped for a possible exit.

Since Erik Ten Hag’s arrival, the Dutch manager has established his starting 11, consistently picking similarities across midfield in particular.

With his squad taking shape, the door could be open for some exits in January.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ten Hag did want to move some players on in the summer, however they have remained at United.

The player in question has struggled to even get consistent minutes for United since his arrival.

According to a new report, United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is attracting interest from Italy ahead of the January window.

The report from Fichajes via Sport Witness states that Inter Milan are the potential destination for Van De Beek should he leave in January.

IMAGO / PA Images

Van De Beek has barely been seen for United, even under his former Ajax manager, Ten Hag.

The report states; “Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is attracting interest from Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. The Holland international could move to the Serie A outfit in January.”

The Dutch midfielder would need to leave United if he is to get regular first team minutes, a solution most likely better for both sides.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon