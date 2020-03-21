United ‘eye’ Milinkovic-Savic as Pogba replacement

With no football being played for the foreseeable future, it seriously feels like the summer transfer window has opened months ahead of schedule.

Where there's Manchester United, there tends to be transfer news and links with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have returned this week.

It comes amid continued speculation regarding Real Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba, with his agent Mino Raiola recently stirring the pot once again.

According to Il Messaggero, the 25-year-old's displays this season have prompted United to seriously step up their interest in signing him this summer.

The report claims a move may depend on Pogba's future, with Lazio set to demand £109million for Milinkovic-Savic.

It's said that Chelsea could provide competition for the player United were 'agonisingly' close to signing last summer, before Pogba's reported move to Real collapsed.

There's no doubting the Serbia international is a top-class footballer, contributing to 8 goals in 24 Serie A starts for high-flying Lazio this term.

However, it's worth taking this particular report with a dollop of salt because realistically, there is currently limited reason to believe Pogba is dead-set on the way out of Old Trafford.

Don't get me wrong, a departure is likely at the end of the season but to say United have stepped up their interest at this stage is a very bold claim to make.

Although, it does seem like the Reds are looking to acquire at least one more midfield signing in the summer transfer window and if Pogba does complete a move away, I'm sure Milinkovic-Savic would certainly be in the equation.