Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward

Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United.

With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right suitor to succeed the superstar. The Red Devils are said to be already scouting their future talent.

United could have brought in a striker in the summer but chose not to. They did add Antony to their ranks with the Brazilian already impressing in the Premier League.

However, United could still do with many improvements. Ten Hag is keen on a number of players, but one in particular may be standing out at this moment in time.

According to a new report, United have sent their scouts to watch a talented AC Milan forward play against Chelsea in the Champions League.

The player in question is a versatile attacker with the ability to play on both the left wing and as a striker. However it is currently unclear as to which position Ten Hag would prefer him in.

The report comes from Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror. He reports; “Manchester United are monitoring AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of him and sent scouts to watch him face Chelsea in AC Milan’s two recent Champions League ties.”

“Ten Hag will have to wait until next summer to make a move for Rafael Leao after being told money will be at a premium in the January transfer window.”

