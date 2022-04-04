Manchester United Monitoring Brentford's Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Brentford's January signing Christian Eriksen, according to a report.

The Danish midfielder joined the London side on a 6-month deal after he was let go by his previous employers Inter Milan due to his medical condition.

The former Tottenham midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest in the Euros last year while he was playing for his country against Finland in the group stages.

But he made comeback from his condition and has now joined the newly-promoted Brentford, recently scoring a goal in the club's 4-1 surprise win over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

United, for their part, have been looking for a midfielder as a priority for the summer transfer window.

As per the Daily Mail, the Old Trafford club have been monitoring the situation of Eriksen at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Danish playmaker will be out of contract in the summer and will be available to be signed up as a free agent.

His former club Spurs, too, have been mentioned to be monitoring his situation at the London club.

United's interest in the player is not a surprise, having been linked with the Mancunian club on numerous occasions while he plied his trade at North London club Tottenham Hotspur.

