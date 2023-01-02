Skip to main content
Manchester United Monitoring French Striker

Manchester United are said to be monitoring a French striker ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United are in an almost desperate need to sign a striker this year to give Erik Ten Hag the option in his squad. Currently, only Anthony Martial is the actual, natural number nine in the squad. 

The Frenchman however is not a player that can be relied on due to a past injury record. It was once again proved on Saturday in United’s game against Wolves that a striker is needed. 

Marcus Rashford continues to perform but needs support in the frontline. A striker needs to be signed in January but United are set to be restricted to the loan market.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United

Joao Felix is said to be an option that United want to consider ahead of the window. However, Ten Hag and the club could turn their attention to another striker. 

Marcus Thuram has impressed in the Bundesliga and is out of contract in the summer. Signing Thuram on a permanent deal would cost around the same as a loan deal for Felix. 

Despite the deal being a sensible one, it seems an unlikely one for the January window. A report from Mail Sport says;

“Manchester United are monitoring developments with Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. He is out of contract in the summer and free to talk to foreign clubs now. However, United are likely to be restricted to loans in this window.”

Marcus Thuram France
