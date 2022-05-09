Manchester United Monitoring RB Leipzig Defender Nordi Mukiele

Manchester United have a big summer ahead of them as the season approaches an underwhelming end. The club has started enquiring about various players from the list and RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele is one of them.

The right-back cum center-back has been an integral part of Red Bull's academy and has shown the desired mettle to thrive in a high pressing rock and roll system in RB Leipzig's backline.

The French defender has been a player of interest for several big European teams across England, Spain, and France.

IMAGO / Fotostand

According to Santi Aouna from FootMercato, Manchester United are among the top European sides in the race to sign the French defender. Ralf Rangnick is a big admirer of the footballer and has been recommended to the club's recruitment drive.

PSG and Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close watch on the developments as the player is willing to leave the German club this summer. Bayern Munich have been a long-time enthusiast of the young defender and have got first-hand experience of watching the player live in the Bundesliga with Julian Nagelsmann being the major influencer.

As per the same report, Nordi Mukiele could be tempted by an offer that could materialize from the Red Devils this summer as part of the club's summer rebuild.

Many within the footballing hierarchy see a huge potential in the talent and the 24-year-old could be guaranteed a place in France's World Cup ahead of Qatar World Cup.

