Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Monitoring RB Leipzig Defender Nordi Mukiele

Manchester United have a big summer ahead of them as the season approaches an underwhelming end. The club has started enquiring about various players from the list and RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele is one of them.

The right-back cum center-back has been an integral part of Red Bull's academy and has shown the desired mettle to thrive in a high pressing rock and roll system in RB Leipzig's backline.

The French defender has been a player of interest for several big European teams across England, Spain, and France.

imago1011738339h

According to Santi Aouna from FootMercato, Manchester United are among the top European sides in the race to sign the French defender. Ralf Rangnick is a big admirer of the footballer and has been recommended to the club's recruitment drive.

PSG and Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close watch on the developments as the player is willing to leave the German club this summer. Bayern Munich have been a long-time enthusiast of the young defender and have got first-hand experience of watching the player live in the Bundesliga with Julian Nagelsmann being the major influencer.

As per the same report, Nordi Mukiele could be tempted by an offer that could materialize from the Red Devils this summer as part of the club's summer rebuild. 

Many within the footballing hierarchy see a huge potential in the talent and the 24-year-old could be guaranteed a place in France's World Cup ahead of Qatar World Cup.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1011738339h
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring RB Leipzig Defender Nordi Mukiele

By Alan Bince45 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
Media

Report: Fabrizio Romano Lastest Update On Manchester United Center Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero9 minutes ago
Ronaldo
News

Ex-Man Utd Defender Gives Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Advice to Club

By Kaustubh Pandey14 minutes ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano’s Update on Pau Torres and Other Manchester United Defensive Targets

By Alan Bince2 hours ago
Rio Ferdinand
Opinions

Report: 'People Are Beyond Laughing At Us' Rio Ferdinand Embarrassed After Manchester United Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Paul Pogba
News

Report: Man Utd's Paul Pogba Prefers European Giants over Potential Manchester City Switch

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
News

Report: Manchester United Plans More Changes to Structure And Also At Carrington Training Complex

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
David Beckham
Opinions

Report: Manchester United Legend David Beckham Shared His Overview About The Team And Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago