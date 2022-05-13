Manchester United Monitoring Tyrel Malacia Despite Lyon's Interest

Manchester United's incoming manager Erik ten Hag is looking forward to building a squad capable of challenging for silverware at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have spent loads on players which weren't suitable in terms of profile for the team's tactics and shape. One major conundrum that haunts the incoming Dutchman is the fullback operation in the team.

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Luke Shaw has suffered multiple injuries in the backend of this season and missed out on key fixtures. Ralf Rangnick has been starting Alex Telles as Shaw's replacement but the Brazilian wing-back's form hasn't improved despite valuable minutes provided.

According to the French media outlet BUT!, Lyon are expected to advance their interest in wing-back Tyrel Malacia. The Feyenoord player used to be observed closely by Erik ten Hag at Ajax but a move didn't materialise due to the massive rivalry between Ajax and Feyenoord.

As per the same report, Erik ten Hag has retained his interest in the Dutch fullback after landing his new job at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The Dutch left-back is a product of Feyenoord’s academy, and at the age of 22, the young defender already has 132 appearances for the Eredivisie side.

