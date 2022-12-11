Skip to main content
Manchester United Must Make Goncalo Ramos Transfer Decision In January

Manchester United must make a huge transfer decision in the January transfer window regarding Goncalo Ramos.

Manchester United must make a huge decision in the January transfer window regarding one player in particular. Goncalo Ramos has been sounded out as a possible replacement to Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Ramos is currently at Benfica and has been impressing for his club both domestically and in European competition. The striker has recently stolen the headlines during the World Cup for his country.

The 21 year old scored a hattrick for Portugal in their round of 16 game before the nation crashed out in the quarter finals. Ramos has definitely made a name for himself on the world stage and United were scouting him at the tournament.

The Red Devils have been interested in Ramos for some time, according to reports. However, they now need to make a huge decision in the January window.

According to a report from Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph; “Manchester United want to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos.”

“United must decide whether to move for Ramos in January or risk waiting for a bidding war in the summer.”

Edwards also goes on to say; “Manchester United must decide whether to move for Gonçalo Ramos in January or risk waiting for a bidding war with other top European clubs in the summer.”

