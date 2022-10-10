Manchester United Must Make Huge Midfield Transfer Decision Next Year

It was well reported over the summer that Manchester United were in the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Despite such a long saga, the Dutchman remained in Spain.

Erik Ten Hag was very keen on reuniting with the midfielder in the previous window. The pair spent time together at Ajax where they reached the semi final of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite United’s attempts to sign the midfielder, the player didn’t want to leave his current club. De Jong has majorly emphasised that Barca is his dream club.

United added Casemiro to their ranks over the summer. However it remains well known that next year United will be in the market for a central midfielder.

Next year will see a huge transfer battle between Europe's top clubs over the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. United will be firmly in the race, according to reports.

However, a new report has emerged today that states that United remain in pursuit of De Jong. With both midfielders on their radar, United will have a huge transfer decision to make.

According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent; “Manchester United have maintained contact with Barcelona over resurrecting the Frenkie de Jong deal in future, but may have to make a decision over pursuing the Dutch midfielder or Jude Bellingham.”

“While Erik ten Hag still sees De Jong as the ideal midfielder for his system, and virtually irreplaceable, Bellingham would essentially secure the position for the next decade and is viewed as ‘a potential generational talent’”.

