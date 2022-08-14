Report: Manchester United Negotiating for La Liga Striker

Given the lightweight depth in the forward line and unpredictable Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, Manchester United have been linked with Espanyol's no. 9.

Cristiano Ronaldo's situation and association with Manchester United is far too precarious for Erik ten Hag to end the transfer window without recruiting a striker.

Although Ronaldo started in the defeat to Brentford, the Portuguese star - through his actions and attitude - has made it clear that he wants to depart Old Trafford.

Having been deeply immersed in negotiations for RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško before he inevitably signed a pre-contract with RB Leipzig, United's chase for reinforcements starts anew.

A fresh name linked to United has now appeared in Spanish media.

According to Pedro Morata of Spanish outlet COPE, Manchester United and Espanyol are currently discussing the transfer of Raúl De Tomás.

De Tomás scored seventeen goals in thirty-four games for Espanyol in La Liga last season. The 27-year-old rose through the ranks of Real Madrid's famed academy.

Morata reported that a transfer of €25-30 million is possible if the interest advances.

Nonetheless, De Tomás is not the only name on United's shortlist and the club is said to not be in exclusive negotiations for the Spanish forward.

The indecisiveness in Morata's report would lead one to initially bear caution over United's link to De Tomás.

De Tomás was previously linked to Bayern Munich this summer. Bayern are seeking a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who joined Barcelona in a €50 million deal.

