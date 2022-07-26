Manchester United New Signing Christian Eriksen Speaks Upon His Arrival At Carrington Training Complex

The day has come, Christian Eriksen has arrived at Manchester United's Carrington Training Complex and spoke about becoming a Red Devil.

The Dane shared his first words as a Manchester United player describing how it was to play at the Theatre of Dreams in the opposition team.

The 30-year-old is excited about the start of the season and is looking forward to his debut against Brighton & Hove Albion the next month.

The last time Eriksen visited Old Trafford was as a Brentford player in the second term of the last Premier League season, he received a warm reception from the United fans.

According to an interview from MUTV: Christian Eriksen describes playing for Manchester United at Old Trafford as 'very special'.

The Danish International recalls the games played at the Theatre of Dreams being 'very good' and tough at times, but always had good memories from it.

He said, “It’s always been very special to play at Old Trafford. In general, playing against such a big club like Manchester United

"There’s always something with it. Like I said, it’s going to be weird being on the other side.”

Eriksen gave also his opinion on the upcoming fixture against the Seagulls, he added:

“It’ll be very intense and, hopefully, a good way to start off my United career.

"[It’s] the perfect place to do it, at Old Trafford.”

Then he talked about Manchester United's first away game against his former club Brentford he stated:

“It will be fun to see the fans in the stadium,” he said. “The atmosphere in the stadium was very nice [when I played here previously]. It was a very, very good feeling and an impressive atmosphere.”

Author Verdict:

The hype is real from everyone at Manchester United and the fanbase to see a player like Eriksen performing with the Red Devils shirt, we are all eager to see him in action at Old Trafford.

