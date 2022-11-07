Skip to main content
Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix

Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix.

Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. United have set their sights on other strikers.

The red's currently have 3 players to play the striker role such as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is likely to leave in January so United are looking for a new striker to compete.

This season Vlahovic has made 15 appearances in all competitions and he has scored 8 goals and provided 1 assist. Felix has made 17 appearances in all competitions and he has scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.

Joao Felix Atletico Madrid

United were linked previously with Felix in the summer transfer window but the club didn't want to make a move during that time. The 22 year old is looking to leave Atletico as soon as possible.

Vlahovic is still a key player for Juventus and he is still showing his best despite the Italian side's form. The 22 year old could leave next season if Juventus don't get UEFA Champions League Football this season.

United will be looking to make a move for a new striker in this January transfer window because of Ronaldo's rumored departure. This will be a key area for the reds to get sorted if Ronaldo does depart.

Plettigoal has stated in one of his tweets that "Dušan Vlahović and João Félix are NOT targets for Manchester United".

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
Transfers

Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix

By Ben Patterson
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund
Transfers

Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Bosses Expect Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave In January

By Alex Wallace
christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Included In Denmark's World Cup 2022 Squad

By Ben Patterson
Angel Gomes & Bernado Silva
Quotes

Angel Gomes Says He Could Return To Manchester United

By Rhys James
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
News

Brazil Announce World Cup Squad With Manchester United Trio Included

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Compares Casemiro To Liverpool's Fabinho

By Rhys James
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Set To Be Fit For FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace