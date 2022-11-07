Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix
Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus and Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. United have set their sights on other strikers.
The red's currently have 3 players to play the striker role such as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is likely to leave in January so United are looking for a new striker to compete.
This season Vlahovic has made 15 appearances in all competitions and he has scored 8 goals and provided 1 assist. Felix has made 17 appearances in all competitions and he has scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
United were linked previously with Felix in the summer transfer window but the club didn't want to make a move during that time. The 22 year old is looking to leave Atletico as soon as possible.
Vlahovic is still a key player for Juventus and he is still showing his best despite the Italian side's form. The 22 year old could leave next season if Juventus don't get UEFA Champions League Football this season.
United will be looking to make a move for a new striker in this January transfer window because of Ronaldo's rumored departure. This will be a key area for the reds to get sorted if Ronaldo does depart.
Plettigoal has stated in one of his tweets that "Dušan Vlahović and João Félix are NOT targets for Manchester United".
