Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder

Skip to main content

Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder

According to the United Muppetiers, Manchester United are not lining up a bid for Real Betis' defensive midfielder, Guido Rodríguez.

Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.

Manchester United's loss to Brighton only highlighted the pressing need for a quality defensive cover in midfield. 

Scott McTominay and Fred's lack of ability in comparison to their Premier League midfield counterparts is rife.

Scott Mctominay

Yesterday, United were strongly linked with a defensive midfielder on the back of the frailties displayed in the season's opening fixture.

Mirko Calemme of Diario AS claimed that Guido Rodríguez of Real Betis appears to be a viable alternative if Adrien Rabiot were to reject a move to Old Trafford.

Rodriguez

Calemme indicated that a deal could be struck for approximately £25 million.

Adrien Rabiot and his mother Veronique are reported to be currently negotiating personal terms with United after Juventus accepted a bid in the region of £15 million, according to The Guardian

Adrien Rabiot

Rodríguez, who has twenty-four caps for Argentina, plays deeper in midfield compared to Rabiot. Rodríguez is a more conclusive number six, whereas Rabiot prefers the more attacking mezzala role. 

The Betis midfielder made 3.22 tackles and 2.19 blocks on average per ninety minutes last season, similar defensive numbers to that of Fred.

Well-sourced reporter James Roades of the United Muppetiers has suggested, however, to not believe the Rodríguez links which Calemme has confidently posed.

Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis

He reported via Twitter, 'Guido links don't have any truth, as far as I know. One of the only links that isn't real, ironically.'

Speaking about Rodríguez again, Roades adamantly and laconically confirmed the falsehood of the rumour, 'it's not a real link, there's nothing happening.'

Fans' pleas for a defensive midfielder will seemingly continue.

Considering the impending purchase of midfield reinforcement in Rabiot and the confining 'Glazernomics', however, this quest for a definitive number six may drag on for more transfer windows to come.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder

By Seth Dooley49 seconds ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Manchester United Have Now Stepped Up Their Interest In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace51 minutes ago
Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Considering Move For Villarreal Winger

By Rhys James57 minutes ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Weighing Up Bid For Lazio Midfielder

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Jamie Carragher
Quotes

Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Will Still Improve On Last Season Despite Brighton Loss

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Morata
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Sarr
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For Serie A Midfielder

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago