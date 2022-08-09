Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.

Manchester United's loss to Brighton only highlighted the pressing need for a quality defensive cover in midfield.

Scott McTominay and Fred's lack of ability in comparison to their Premier League midfield counterparts is rife.

Yesterday, United were strongly linked with a defensive midfielder on the back of the frailties displayed in the season's opening fixture.

Mirko Calemme of Diario AS claimed that Guido Rodríguez of Real Betis appears to be a viable alternative if Adrien Rabiot were to reject a move to Old Trafford.

Calemme indicated that a deal could be struck for approximately £25 million.

Adrien Rabiot and his mother Veronique are reported to be currently negotiating personal terms with United after Juventus accepted a bid in the region of £15 million, according to The Guardian.

Rodríguez, who has twenty-four caps for Argentina, plays deeper in midfield compared to Rabiot. Rodríguez is a more conclusive number six, whereas Rabiot prefers the more attacking mezzala role.

The Betis midfielder made 3.22 tackles and 2.19 blocks on average per ninety minutes last season, similar defensive numbers to that of Fred.

Well-sourced reporter James Roades of the United Muppetiers has suggested, however, to not believe the Rodríguez links which Calemme has confidently posed.

He reported via Twitter, 'Guido links don't have any truth, as far as I know. One of the only links that isn't real, ironically.'

Speaking about Rodríguez again, Roades adamantly and laconically confirmed the falsehood of the rumour, 'it's not a real link, there's nothing happening.'

Fans' pleas for a defensive midfielder will seemingly continue.

Considering the impending purchase of midfield reinforcement in Rabiot and the confining 'Glazernomics', however, this quest for a definitive number six may drag on for more transfer windows to come.

