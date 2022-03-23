Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Not Looking to Sign Everton Striker Richarlison

Manchester United are reportedly not looking to sign Everton striker and Brazil international, Richarlison despite other reports linking United to the striker.

At the start of the week, a number of reports emerged suggesting that United alongside Arsenal were interested in signing Richarlison.

United are said to be looking for a new striker to join the club this summer and it was thought that the Everton striker would be one of the targets.

Now, according to United Muppetiers, United are not looking to sign Richarlison.

The Brazil international's agents have told Everton that the striker would like to leave the club this summer with Everton in the thick of a relegation battle.

United are now set to not be looking to sign either Richarlison or Paulo Dybala this summer and will be set to target a younger striker.

