Report: Manchester United Not Prepared To Move For Antony From Ajax Following Price Tag
Manchester United are said to be no longer looking to make a move for Ajax winger Antony following the Dutch club asking for such a considerable price tag for the player in negotiations, says a new report.
United had been prioritising a move for a right winger, specifically Antony from Ajax as the Brazilian is admired highly by the new United boss, Erik Ten Hag.
Antony was a key player under Ten Hag’s Ajax regime, especially last season as the Dutch side won the league title as the Brazilian winger played a big role in that team.
United have already dealt with Ajax once this summer and have already completed the signing of their defender, Lisandro Martinez who joined United on Sunday.
The Red Devils were said to be interested in signing Antony from the Dutch club too, however a move for the player could now be out of the window.
According to a new report from M.E.N via footballtalk, “Manchester United are no longer prioritising a right winger after being priced out of a move for Ajax’s Antony.”
“Manchester Evening News now claim that the club ‘no longer expect’ to sign the former Sao Paulo man.”
United could now turn their attention to a striker, should Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer.
