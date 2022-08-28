Manchester United Now Unlikely To Pursue Cody Gakpo

Manchester United are now said to be unlikely to pursue a deal for PSV winger Cody Gakpo as they close in on the signing of summer priority target, Antony of Ajax.

United had been heavily linked with a move for the PSV winger with Gakpo also said to be open to a move to Old Trafford in this summer transfer window.

However, Gakpo would cost another £30million which would add on to the £84million rumoured fee that United will be paying for Antony.

United do remain interested in Gakpo and would like to add a number of players to the squad before the window closes on Thursday.

United do remain short in attacking options and could do with the addition of some players in those areas before the window closes.

It had been speculated that Gakpo was an alternative to Antony however more recent reports suggested that United would have liked to bring both players to the club.

Following the news of an agreement on the fee to sign Antony from Ajax, Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports reported;

“United now unlikely to pursue deal for Cody Gakpo. He started for PSV today.”

It’s unclear whether United will add another attacker alongside Antony this summer.

