Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata

Manchester United pulled out of their pursuit to sign Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday and have now been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, new reports have claimed.

United are very much in the market for attacking options this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to add depth in numbers to his squad ahead of the season.

However the Red Devils are already one game and one loss into a new Premier League campaign where the lack of a second striker showed against Brighton on Sunday.

New signing Christian Eriksen was operating as a false nine for United and it really hindered the flow and structure of the side against Brighton.

It’s known that Erik Ten Hag wants to add a second striker to his ranks to compete with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo as well as to have cover in that position.

According to a new report from Rob Dawson of ESPN, United have been offered the chance to sign Morata.

He reports, “United have been offered the chance to sign Alvaro Morata — Erik ten Hag is keen to add a physical back-up striker to his squad.”

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Juventus, who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

