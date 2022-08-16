Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker

Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent.

United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags. 

Erik Ten Hag has marked the attacking area of the pitch as one that he wants to improve before the closure of the transfer window this summer. 

Ten Hag has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga as wing options but without those options United prove they are lacking in depth. 

However, a new report now claims that United have been offered the chance to sign Wolves attacker, Pedro Neto. 

Neto

Neto is under the same agency and agent as United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo with the agent being Jorge Mendes. 

Mendes is known to be trying to facilitate a move for Ronaldo away from Old Trafford before the transfer deadline this summer. 

According to the report from 90min reporter, Graeme Bailey; “United has been offered Wolves attacker Pedro Neto - who is a client of Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.”

Neto would be a great addition for United - a fiery and explosive winger who has proved he has a lot of potential at the top level. 

