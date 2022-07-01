Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United On High Alert Over Move For Youri Tielemans

Manchester United are now reportedly said to be on high alert surrounding a possible move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as Arsenal failed to sign Belgian international, according to a report.

Tielemans has been an impressive Premier League midfielder during his time at the Foxes and has shown his quality on the international stage for Belgium.

Erik Ten Hag is reportedly a long term admirer of Tielemans and that could play a factor in whether United move for the midfielder in this summer transfer window. 

United are already quite filled across midfield positions with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Donny van De Beek and a possible incoming of Frenkie De Jong. 

Tielemans

Tielemans does posses quality in the top level having staked his claim at Leicester and had attracted interest from Arsenal.

However the North London side failed to sign the midfielder which has now reportedly put United on high alert regarding a move for the player. 

Alex Crook of TalkSport has provided an update and has reported;

“Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Leicester City’s midfielder Youri Tielemans. Manchester United are on "high alert" after Arsenal failed to sign him. Tielemans' contract runs out next summer, so Leicester are under pressure to get as much money as they can for him.”

It’s unclear yet whether United will move for the player but there is a clear interest from Old Trafford. 

