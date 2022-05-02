Manchester United One Of The Clubs Interested In Monaco Midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French player is one of the players in demand in the transfer market right now, with a number of clubs fighting to get his signature on the dotted lines.

The 22-year-old, who joined his current club from fellow Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux in 2018, has impressed during his time at Monaco.

He also received his first senior call-up to the France National Team during his time at the 8-times France top flight champions.

IMAGO / Buzzi

His impressive performances at his current club has attracted the attention of a host of top European clubs for quite some while now, and Manchester United is no exception.

The English giants want to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window, and Tchouameni is one of the players on their list.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t United Journal), a lot of clubs who ply their trade in the Premier League are chasing the France international.

He mentions Manchester United to be one of the clubs chasing after the 22-year-old, and goes on to state he would be perfect for the midfield at Old Trafford.

Di Marzio also mentions the name of Arsenal to be one of the other clubs who are interested in the player too, and also further states that these are just two of the clubs following Tchouameni.

