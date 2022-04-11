Manchester United One Of The Frontrunners For Benfica Forward Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are reportedly one of the three frontrunners for securing the services of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan, who plies his trade for the Portuguese heavyweights in the Liga Nos, has been in demand in the transfer market.

He has been in excellent form this season, scoring 31 goals so far in all competitions including a hat-trick against Belenenses SAD in Benfica's last match.

He's been the subject of a move to the Premier League previously when West Ham lodged a bid for the striker in the winter transfer window, but the Portuguese club turned down the offer.

But the possibility of Nunez's departure from Lisbon remains, with a number of top European clubs fighting to get his signature.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are one of the frontrunners for his signature.

The other two clubs who are also in pole position are fellow Premier League club Chelsea and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The report further adds that Benfica are open to a sale of their star forward, and the transfer fee can potentially be worth around €70 million.

Initial conversations about a possible transfer are expected to conclude in the coming weeks between the interested parties and Benfica, who would be looking to seal his future early in order to get in a replacement.

