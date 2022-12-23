Manchester United Open Talks With PSV To Sign Cody Gakpo

Just hours after reports suggesting that there was a growing belief that Manchester United would sign Cody Gakpo, a new report has stated that the Red Devils are now in discussions with PSV.

This comes as a huge piece of news in the saga to sign the Dutchman. With the clubs now in talks a structure for the deal can be found during discussions over the player.

United are confident that the player will agree to personal terms as they were originally agreed in the summer transfer window. Talks can now focus on finding a solution for a fee to sign the player.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The report comes from Simon Mullock of the Mirror. He broke the exclusive news and said; “Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing Cody Gakpo.”

“United instigated their move during the week for Gakpo after learning that looming financial problems at PSV mean the Dutch club are prepared to cash in on the 23-year-old forward for less than £50million.”

He continued with; “United have stolen a march on other clubs by making CONTACT with PSV, and personal terms will not be an issue after Gakpo made it clear back in August that he was happy with what was on offer.”

“The striker is happy to help prevent his hometown club from a crisis and would prefer a transfer to go through now rather than wait until the summer.”

“Old Trafford bosses have been made aware of PSV’s need to sell and are aiming to drive through a deal.”

