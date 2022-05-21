Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United are Open to Offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are now reportedly open to offers for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka according to a report from a reliable journalist. 

Erik Ten Hag will be revealed to the media as the Manchester United manager on Monday and is said to be set to restructure the side ahead of the season.

United are in the market for a number of defensive players including the likes of Jurrien Timber which means the club will be set to see a number of players depart. 

It’s now been revealed that Wan-Bissaka could be one of the players that could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, “Manchester United are open to offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.”

Wan-Bissaka is rumoured to be of interest to former club Crystal Palace this summer.

Previous reports have suggested that there could be a possible deal in place that would see the right back return to his former club on loan next season.

