Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham

The dream of seeing Jude Bellingham play in a Manchester United shirt next season is well and truly coming to an end according to a new report. United seem to be all but out of the race to sign the talented midfielder.

United were noted as one of the teams alongside the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City in for Bellingham. It now seems totally unlikely that United will be included in that race anymore.

The midfielder has a good start to his first World Cup for England, scoring in his opening game. Bellingham is a true talent and his price tag will have undoubtedly increased over the tournament so far.

IMAGO / PA Images

The race is still on to sign Bellingham but with United looking at other targets, it seems unlikely they will get involved in the bidding war. The new report from Germany states that United ‘barely have a chance’.

It seems reasonable in the grand scheme of things as they are the only side in the list without UEFA Champions League football at the moment. United have shown uncertainty on and off the pitch, which is another valid reason.

The new report, in full comes from journalist Florian Plettenberg, he says; “Been told that Man Utd hardly has a chance anymore."

"Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! Liverpool & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America.”

