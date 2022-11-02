Skip to main content
Manchester United Outline Jude Bellingham As Top Transfer Target

IMAGO / Eibner

Manchester United Outline Jude Bellingham As Top Transfer Target

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and John Murtough have outlined Jude Bellingham as the clubs top target next summer.

Jude Bellingham is already the most sought after player in the transfer market ahead of next summer's window. The Englishman is preparing to leave Borussia Dortmund with Europe's elite in waiting.

The midfielder is one of the biggest talents in Europe and will be at the top of the list for a number of clubs next summer. Bellingham has been looked at by Manchester United in previous windows.

United spent the summer trying to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong but were unsuccessful in their pursuit. United instead signed Casemiro who has proved to be a fantastic signing.

Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Etihad Stadium UEFA Champions League

The new report however comes from David McDonnell of the Mirror. He reports; “Manchester United have revived their interest in Jude Bellingham. United know they must qualify for the UCL, if they are to have any chance of landing him.”

“Erik ten Hag and United spent the summer pursuing Frenkie de Jong, but now their attention has switched to Jude Bellingham. Erik ten Hag and John Murtough have held several meetings to identify summer transfer targets and have put Jude Bellingham at the top of their list.”

“Erik ten Hag has been promised the necessary funds to rebuild a United team capable of challenging for the biggest trophies again.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Manchester United Outline Jude Bellingham As Top Transfer Target

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United
News

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot Included In EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 7

By Ben Patterson
Manchester United
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Fixture

By Alex Wallace
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
News

Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
News

Manchester United Duo Not In Training Ahead Of Real Sociedad Game

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
Opinions

Who Should Replace Bruno Fernandes For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Quotes

Patrice Evra: Marcus Rashford Said He Will Never Leave Manchester United

By Rhys James
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
Quotes

Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent

By Alex Wallace