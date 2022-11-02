Manchester United Outline Jude Bellingham As Top Transfer Target

Jude Bellingham is already the most sought after player in the transfer market ahead of next summer's window. The Englishman is preparing to leave Borussia Dortmund with Europe's elite in waiting.

The midfielder is one of the biggest talents in Europe and will be at the top of the list for a number of clubs next summer. Bellingham has been looked at by Manchester United in previous windows.

United spent the summer trying to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong but were unsuccessful in their pursuit. United instead signed Casemiro who has proved to be a fantastic signing.

IMAGO / PA Images

The new report however comes from David McDonnell of the Mirror. He reports; “Manchester United have revived their interest in Jude Bellingham. United know they must qualify for the UCL, if they are to have any chance of landing him.”

“Erik ten Hag and United spent the summer pursuing Frenkie de Jong, but now their attention has switched to Jude Bellingham. Erik ten Hag and John Murtough have held several meetings to identify summer transfer targets and have put Jude Bellingham at the top of their list.”

“Erik ten Hag has been promised the necessary funds to rebuild a United team capable of challenging for the biggest trophies again.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon