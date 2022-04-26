Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has an official contract offer on the table from french giants, following claims over the Midfielder's imminent exit from Old Trafford.

Since the arrival of the Frenchman from Juventus in 2016 for a huge 70million euros fee, the 29-year-old has a total of 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.

Unfortunately, the only titles he could win in 6 years at Manchester United were a UEFA Europa League and a League Cup. All this in his first year at Old Trafford.

Pogba's contract with the Red Devils finishes this June, and it is well known that the number 6 will not continue to play for United.

Making us think that we will see the World Cup winner playing for another team next season.

It has been said by Journalist Mark Goldbridge that the French International has several reasons to go.

Among them is the fact that Paul Pogba is already 29-years-old and only got so many years at the top to be able to win a Champions League on what's left of his career.

According to media utdreport on Twitter (via Journalist Sani Auona), "Paul Pogba has received an official contract offer from Paris Saint Germain"

A thing that worries most of the fans about Pogba is the fact that the French Midfielder is leaving Manchester United on a free when he costed the Red Devils 70million euros.

