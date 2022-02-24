Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Could Return to Juventus Amid Real Madrid and PSG Links

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could still be set for a reunion with former club Juventus despite more advanced links to Real Madrid and PSG, according to reports.

Pogba could leave United this summer for free as the World Cup winner's contract is set to expire at Old Trafford. 

Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have been heavily linked to Pogba for a number of transfer windows in the past few years with much belief that the Frenchman would move to Spain this summer.

Despite the heavier links to Madrid and French giants PSG, TuttoSport are reporting that there could be a possible reunion on the cards for Pogba and Juventus.

Although a reunion could be an option, TuttoSport reiterate that Pogba would need to accept a cut to his current salary that he earns at United, which may put the Italian side at a disadvantage compared to the financial powerhouses of Madrid and PSG.

Pogba's relationship is reportedly quite good with current United interim manager Ralf Rangnick which could play a part in the midfielders future.

Despite the speculation surrounding Pogba, the Frenchman will undoubtedly play a key part in the remainder of the 'Red Devils' season with a top four race in full swing in the Premier League.

