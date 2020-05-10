Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United plan to complete £20m Rodon signing

Alex Turk

Manchester United's search for a centre-back at the end of the season could provide a conclusion not many would've expected.

The Reds have once again been linked with world-renowned stars such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano in recent weeks.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be preparing to dip into the lower English leagues once again in order to bolster competition for Victor Lindelof.

According to the Mirror, United plan on securing a £20million deal to bring Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon to Old Trafford.

Interestingly, the report claims club legend Ryan Giggs has recommended the 22-year-old after handing him his Wales debut last year.

Giggs also nudged Solskjaer to make the £15million move for Daniel James last summer, another player who earned rave reviews whilst playing for Swansea.

Rodon has proved crucial at the Liberty Stadium this season, featuring 21 times at the heart of Steve Cooper's defence.

He would have more appearances if it wasn't for an ankle injury keeping him out of action from October to January.

That's not a recurring problem though and many hold high hopes that the young defender has a very bright future ahead of him.

From past transfers, when United are linked to these sort of players out of the blue there generally tends to be something in it.

This particular report makes it seem like things are advanced though, so let's see how it pans out.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson, including the most recent updates on Paul Pogba:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Solskjaer ready to sell three United centre-backs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to sell three Manchester United centre-backs this summer.

Alex Turk

Neville names one United player with Ballon d'Or chance

Gary Neville has named one Manchester United player from the current squad who is capable of lifting the Ballon d'Or.

Alex Turk

COVID-19 testing takes place at Old Trafford

A mobile testing unit was in operation at Old Trafford over the past few days testing hundreds of individuals for COVID-19.

Alex Turk

United expected to allow Henderson's Sheffield United stay

Manchester United are expected to allow Dean Henderson to extend his loan at Sheffield United until the season is completed.

Alex Turk

United make Salisu enquiry in centre-back hunt

Manchester United have enquired about a number of centre-backs, including Real Valladolid's Mohammed Salisu.

Alex Turk

No Pogba for Madrid - Marca | Ighalo Update | Transfer News | 08/05/2020

Madrid are looking at alternatives to Paul Pogba, as well as an update on Ighalo.

Mitul Mistry

Herrera reveals he didn't intend to leave United

Ander Herrera has opened up about his Manchester United departure, revealing he didn't intend to leave the club.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Is the Sancho Move OFF?! | Paper Talk | 07/05/2020

This morning as reports coming from The Mirror that United are no longer pursuing a move for Jadon Sancho due to the financial effects of the Coronavirus pandemic!

Mitul Mistry

Andreas suggests he wants to join another big club

Andreas Pereira has suggested that he's happy at Manchester United, but would like to play for another big club in his career.

Alex Turk

United Contact Werner! | Ronaldo Said Yes To United | Latest Transfer News 06/05/20

News coming out of Germany that United have reportedly approached Timo Werner as a striking option for Manchester United We also look at the news coming from Patrice Evra that Sir Alex wasn't backed after agreeing deals for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale!

Mitul Mistry