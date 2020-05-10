United plan to complete £20m Rodon signing

Manchester United's search for a centre-back at the end of the season could provide a conclusion not many would've expected.

The Reds have once again been linked with world-renowned stars such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano in recent weeks.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be preparing to dip into the lower English leagues once again in order to bolster competition for Victor Lindelof.

According to the Mirror, United plan on securing a £20million deal to bring Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon to Old Trafford.

Interestingly, the report claims club legend Ryan Giggs has recommended the 22-year-old after handing him his Wales debut last year.

Giggs also nudged Solskjaer to make the £15million move for Daniel James last summer, another player who earned rave reviews whilst playing for Swansea.

Rodon has proved crucial at the Liberty Stadium this season, featuring 21 times at the heart of Steve Cooper's defence.

He would have more appearances if it wasn't for an ankle injury keeping him out of action from October to January.

That's not a recurring problem though and many hold high hopes that the young defender has a very bright future ahead of him.

From past transfers, when United are linked to these sort of players out of the blue there generally tends to be something in it.

This particular report makes it seem like things are advanced though, so let's see how it pans out.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson, including the most recent updates on Paul Pogba: