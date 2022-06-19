Skip to main content
Manchester United Planning Move For Feyenoord Defender

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia after they wrap up the signing of Frenkie de Jong.

United have been in long-drawn negotiations with Barcelona for a potential transfer of their star midfielder.

And there seems to be an impasse between both parties about the guaranteed transfer fee for the former Ajax player.

And these prolonged negotiations for the 25-year-old midfielder is reportedly delaying moves for other transfer targets for the English side.

tyrell malacia

According to a report from The Daily Mail, United are interested in signing Feyenoord full back Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia, who is primarily a left back, can also play as a centre half. The 23-year-old came through the ranks of the academy at Feyenoord before becoming a regular face of the senior squad.

The Old Trafford club has also been previously linked with a switch to the red side of Manchester, but other clubs including Lyon have also been reported to be interested in acquiring his services.

As for United, the English giants are said to be waiting to wrap up the signing of fellow Dutch Frenkie de Jong before proceeding with a move for Malacia, according to the same report.

