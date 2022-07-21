Report: Manchester United Planning Sales Of Harry Maguire, Fred And Anthony Martial In 2023

Manchester United are looking to rebuild their squad over the next few years with Erik Ten Hag looking to revolutionise the Red Devils squad with some additions being made this summer ahead of a possible overhaul next year.

United have added the likes of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez to their ranks so far this summer with the outgoings consisting of out of contract players.

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and more were amongst the names that left United on free transfers this summer as they will look to be replaced in due course.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However a new report is now suggesting that Erik Ten Hag will look to continue overhauling the squad with a number of departures already lined up for next summer.

United supporters do still believe that there are a number of players at the club that need to be moved on in time due to their performances over the last few years.

A new report from journalist, Jacque Talbot states that three senior players could be heading for the exit door in 2023.

"Manchester United are already planning a huge sales push for the summer transfer window of 2023, FootballTransfers understands, with Harry Maguire, Fred and Anthony Martial among those earmarked to leave the club."

Maguire, Fred and Martial are three players that over the last few years have been heavily criticised for performances and would be names that some fans would expect to see leave at some point in the near future.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon