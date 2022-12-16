Manchester United Planning To Bid For Cody Gakpo Imminently

Manchester United could reportedly be set to prepare an imminent bid to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV in the January transfer window. The Dutch winger is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Despite reports that suggested Gakpo may not move until the summer window, a new report has suggested United are preparing a bid in January. United’s main competitor in the race to sign Gakpo is said to be Liverpool.

At this stage it seems like United are a lot better placed to sign the Dutch attacker in comparison to their fierce rivals. The same report states that Gakpo is keen to work under Erik Ten Hag at United.

The attacker is capable of playing both on the wing as well as a central striker and has been impressive as both for PSV. Gakpo, statistically is the most in form player in Europe this season.

United fans are getting excited at the prospect of the club signing the young talented forward. Ten Hag views him as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The new report surrounding Gakpo comes from a reliable journalist in Jason Burt of the Telegraph. He reports;

“Manchester United are planning a €50million bid for Cody Gakpo once the winter transfer window opens.”

