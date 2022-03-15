Manchester United's Pochettino Choice Revealed as Club Ponders Manager Decision

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is still the top choice of many people at Manchester United, as the club looks to appoint a new manager soon.

Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag have been linked with a managerial role at Old Trafford next season, with Ralf Rangnick set to stay in the hotseat till the end of the current campaign.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Muppetiers have stated on their latest video that many 'football people' at United still see Pochettino as the 'main choice' to be the club's manager next season.

People contacted by the Muppetiers are still convinced that the Argentine is the main target and he will be the club's boss, with some work already done in the direction of personal terms and potential targets.

It is stated that one of the key reasons for Pochettino being the top choice is because the transfer targets of both United and the ex-Southampton boss seem to align and one of those is Harry Kane.

