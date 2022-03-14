Report: Manchester United Keep Tabs On Premier League Winger As Barcelona Prowl

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Leeds United winger Raphinha, state reports today.

Raphinha has impressed for the Whites since he joined from Rennes in the summer of 2020. This season, the Brazilian has racked up a tally of nine goals and three assists in the Premier League so far.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Journalist Gianluigi Longari has reported that while Barcelona are still strongly in the race for the ex-Sporting man, Chelsea are in standby because of the sanctions imposed on them.

United are following the Brazilian as well, with Liverpool having been previously linked with a move for the player.

Longari has previously reported that Raphinha has a minimum fee release clause of €75 million but that could drop to €25 million, if Leeds get relegated to the Championship this season.

The player's current deal at Elland Road runs out in the summer of 2024.

