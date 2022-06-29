Report: Manchester United Preparing £40million Bid For Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are reportedly set to prepare a £40million bid to sign Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez which would hijack a current deal that Arsenal are trying to complete, according to a new report.

Martinez is of interest to United and it's said that with the pull of Erik Ten Hag then United would be able to pull of the signing.

Arsenal have already reportedly launched two bids to sign the player with an improved offer sent recently to Ajax.

The Argentine played a pivotal role in Ten Hag's title winning side at Ajax last season and would be good addition to United's squad.

Martinez is able to play in a range of positions such as central defence and defensive midfield, mainly.

Both positions mentioned are places that United are understood to want to improve this summer.

United are set to compete with top flight rivals Arsenal for the player with the North London side also eager to sign the player.

However, United could now be set to make a serious offer for the player as reported by TalkSport's Alex Crook who says;

"I'm told United are lining up a £40m bid, which eclipses rival offers. They have been tracking Arsenal's interest all the way. The player wants to play in the Premier League and his relationship with Ten Hag massively in United's favour."

