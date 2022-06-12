Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Preparing €50million Bid For Ajax Winger Antony

Manchester United are preparing to branch into the transfer market this summer to secure the targets required to build Erik Ten Hag's squad for the season ahead.

United are now set to turn their attention to signing Ajax winger Antony.

Antony is a talented Brazilian winger that worked under Ten Hag last season with the Dutch boss still being a big admirer of the player.

It has been known since Ten Hag took over at United that he would be keen on bringing the winger to the club.

Antony

United are looking to add attacking options to their squad alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Antony was a key player in Ten Hag's Ajax system and the Dutch boss may want to acquire his services during his rebuild at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with United in the past days and the Red Devils are now set to prepare their first bid for the player.

According to Twitter reporter, Ekrem Konur;

"Manchester United are planning to make a €50 million bid for Brazilian winger Antony."

Ten Hag will want to add his own twist onto the squad by bringing in the players he wants to build his squad.

antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing €50million Bid For Ajax Winger Antony

By Alex Wallace59 seconds ago
