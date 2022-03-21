Report: Manchester United Preparing Bid to Sign Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this summer.

Araujo has impressed massively at Barcelona becoming one of their core players in the defensive side of their game.

Araujo is reportedly unsure of whether to sign a new contract at Barcelona with many clubs monitoring the situation.

It's been reported on many ocassions that United would like to bring Araujo to Old Trafford this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a Spanish source, Barcelona have failed to agree a new deal with Araujo and could sell the player this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

United are reportedly readying a £33million bid to secure the signing of Araujo this summer.

United would also be prepared to offer the defender a great salary to secure his services at Old Trafford.

Araujo is one of many targets already on United's radar ahead of what could be a busy summer for the 'Red Devils'.

