Report: Manchester United Preparing Huge New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony

Manchester United are now said to be preparing a new and much bigger offer for Ajax winger Antony as they look to try again for one of Erik Ten Hag’s major summer transfer targets.

United need and want to sign new attackers this summer with Antony being one of Erik Ten Hag’s priority targets this summer.

Antony is a player that has been linked to United all summer in a number of stories, however most recent stories suggested that a deal was off for the player.

Ajax were demanding such a high fee for the player that United no longer saw a move as possible, however, this stance seems to now have changed.

News broke live on Sky Sports News’ evening bulletin titled ‘The Transfer Show’ by reporter Dharmesh Sheth who said;

“Manchester United have given Antony's agent an offer to present to Ajax tomorrow which is likely to be alot more than what United were to prepared to pay earlier in the window."

The offer for Antony that will be sent at some time this week is said to be described as a massive offer, a lot higher than what United were planning to pay earlier in the window.

It’s unclear whether Ajax would be open to the sale as of this moment in time.

