Manchester United Preparing New €100million Bid For Ajax’s Antony

Manchester United are now preparing to go in with another new offer for Ajax winger Antony, with the player keen on the move as well following the Dutch champions rejecting United’s last bid.

The player didn’t report to training on Friday following the rejection of United’s latest offer which was a total of €80million.

Antony has had the desire to move to the Premier League since the start of the window and is keen to reunite with his former boss, Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

United have held an interest in Antony since Ten Hag’s arrival and are keen to sign him before the transfer deadline.

For a number of the past weeks it looked almost certain that Antony would remain at Ajax this season, however with United reuniting their interest, the player is open to the move.

According to a new report from Spanish journalist, Santi Aouna;

“Manchester United are preparing a new offer for Antony. It should be €100m including bonus — €80m + €20m and could be accepted.”

United would surely get the deal wrapped up with their new offer, the player seems to be forcing a move and the money involved would be too much to turn down on Ajax’s side of things.

