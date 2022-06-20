Report: Tottenham Unlikely To Stay In The Hunt For Manchester United Midfield Target

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly not followed up on with their interest in signing Christian Eriksen this summer.

The former Tottenham and Inter player is a free agent now since his six-month deal with Premier League side Brentford ran out at the end of the last season.

And, a number of clubs are said to be interested in signing the Denmark international, according to Football London.

According to a report, a host of clubs including Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Leicester, West Ham, Brentford, Ajax, and one unnamed La Liga side have made contact with him.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The 30-year-old Danish playmaker is in demand, after he had an impressive time during his short stay with the newly-promoted Brentford, on his return to professional football after his cardiac arrest last summer during the Euros.

Tottenham also made contact with his entourage some weeks ago, but have since not followed up on their interest in signing their former player and are reported to have priorities elsewhere in the transfer market.

United have credited with an interest in signing him for some time now, with Erik ten Hag reportedly wanting the former Ajax player at Old Trafford to spearhead his rebuild at the club.

And with Tottenham seemingly off the table for Eriksen, the report states that it's now a huge doubt about the player staying in London and continuing his playing career in the English capital.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon